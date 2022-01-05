Kazakh President Requests Troops From Russia & Allies To Quell Unrest

(update2:01eastern): Russian state sources are reporting that embattled Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a formal request for foreign troops to help quell the ongoing unrest, particularly Russia, as multiple cities have seen state buildings torched by protesters and rioters.

KAZAKH PRESIDENT SAYS PROTESTS ARE EXTERNAL AGGRESSION: TASS

⚡️Kazakh President sends request for foreign troops to collective security bloc - involving six former Soviet countries including Russia - to help stem the riots - reports pic.twitter.com/h8Nh1oyieR — RT (@RT_com) January 5, 2022

This after he extended the state of emergency nationwide, and as external monitors have said the internet has been blocked for much of the last 24 hours.

Russia's RT has published the following statement:

The Kazakh president has asked the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for help amid violent unrest gripping the nation, claiming that “terrorists” were overrunning strategic facilities across the country. “I believe reaching out to the CSTO partners is appropriate and timely,” President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was quoted as saying by the media late on Wednesday.

* * *

It didn't take long for the Kremlin to chime in on the raging and increasingly violent protests which have rocked its southern neighbor, the former Soviet satellite of Kazakhstan. As we underscored earlier, what began as angry mass protests days ago upon authorities removing a cap on gas prices for the citizenry now appears to be a full-blown push for government overthrow happening in the streets. With state buildings on fire and fierce clashes with police in various cities, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has on Wednesday extended the 'state of emergency' across the whole nation.

Already there are rumblings in regional press of possible "foreign manipulation" — causing Russia to warn against any external interference in Kazakhstan's affairs, according to Reuters citing RIA news agency. At the same time some Western pundits are already making this all about Putin.

Government buildings attacked in Almaty.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the rapidly moving events which has seen the Kazakh president vow not to leave the capital "no matter what". Peskov stressed to reporters that the country can "solve its own problems" and that it's crucial that "no one interfere from the outside."

And more, the report quoted Peskov as saying "Kazakhstan had not requested Russian help to deal with protests, triggered by a fuel price increase, that prompted the resignation of its government on Wednesday."

The Russian foreign ministry confirmed separately it's monitoring the unrest, "We advocate the peaceful resolution of all problems within the constitutional and legal framework and dialogue, rather than through street riots and the violation of laws," a statement said.

Internet has been blocked across the country for at least a full day at this point, and there were earlier unconfirmed reports that the largest international airport, Almaty Airport, had been stormed and seized by rioters, with all flights canceled.

Hawkish analysts in the West are already linking Kazakh government oppression with who else... Putin

Another country with its border to Russia revolts: because the Beloved Leader stays in power for too long. Not a good sign for Putin, who will clearly intervene, if Nursultan (ruling since Summer 1989!) would disappoint Putin. Long live free Kazakhstan! pic.twitter.com/TAjQHDsewf — Sergej Sumlenny (@sumlenny) January 4, 2022

For now at this early point, claims of outside or foreign interference remain highly speculative, also given the lack of much if any international correspondents actually on the ground during the unrest.

Meanwhile multiple public buildings, including at least one presidential residence, have been torched, according to widely circulating social media videos.

Protesters now storming the main government building in Kazakhstan’s largest city Almaty. pic.twitter.com/lemKcpILL8 — Patrick Reevell (@Reevellp) January 5, 2022

There is also evidence of 'live fire' in various locations, though there's been little in the way of official casualty figures.