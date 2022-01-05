Mayo Clinic Fires 700 Employees Who Haven't Been Vaccinated

January 5, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Mayo Clinic is dismissing about 700 workers for failing to comply with a vaccine-mandate policy at the Rochester, Minnesota-based health system. Employees had until Monday to either receive their first shots or obtain an exemption for medical or religious reasons, the StarTribune reported. Mayo Clinic said it granted the majority of exemption requests.



Read More...