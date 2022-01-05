NFL’s Aaron Rodgers excoriated for reading Atlas Shrugged

January 5, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

How ironic would it be if leftists start a book burning club? Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has become persona non grata to progressives. Which is, truthfully, a remarkably easy feat. He started irritating them around a year ago when he criticized politicians who didn’t obey their own COVID-19 mandates. More recently he deplored the “woke mob” and “cancel culture.” The woke mob became truly apoplectic when Rodgers wasn’t clear about his vaccination status and then spoke with popular podcaster Joe Rogan, subsequently saying he had availed himself of the same COVID-19 treatment Rogan claimed to have used successfully. You...



Read More...