The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

NHS Test and Trace call handler leaves voicemail message of them 'having SEX' on phone of Covid sufferer

January 5, 2022   |   FROM:
A father has described his shock after a voicemail message from NHS Test and Trace left on his phone appeared to show the call handler 'having sex'. William Ryan, from Basildon, Essex, missed a call from NHS Test and Trace after testing positive for Covid-19 on a PCR test. But when Mr Ryan listened to the message that had been left by the call handler on his phone he was horrified to discover a series of noises that appeared to show the member of staff engaged in sexual activity, BBC Essex reports. Mr Ryan said he looked up the number...


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x