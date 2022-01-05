NT records 256 new cases of COVID-19, plunged into snap lockout

January 5, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Unvaccinated people in the NT will be subject to tough new lockout rules after the Territory recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases to date... "The fully vaccinated can continue as they were. For people who are not vaccinated, lockdown rules will apply to everyone aged 16 and above," Mr. Gunner said... People who are not fully vaccinated can only leave home for three reasons: medical treatment including COVID testing or vaccination; for essential goods and services such as groceries; and to provide care to a vulnerable family member or person who cannot support themselves. Unvaccinated people cannot travel more...



Read More...