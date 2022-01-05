Six Quick Lessons from the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

January 5, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Editor’s note: The views expressed in the following article are that of attorney Anthony L. DeWitt and do not reflect an official stance from the USCCA. If you watched any part of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, you know there were some tremendous takeaways for concealed carriers. What follows is my analysis of the six most important lessons as a legal professional. 1. You Can Be in the Right and Still Be Wrong Kyle Rittenhouse was attacked by four different people on the night he had to shoot to save his life. His trial illustrates quite well how a person can...



Read More...