Study in mice finds erectile dysfunction medication worsened abdominal aortic aneurysms (sildenafil/Viagra)

January 5, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

In a study in mice, sildenafil, a commonly used erectile dysfunction medication, was found to worsen abdominal aortic aneurysms, indicating additional research may be needed to determine if the medication may have the same effect on people. Sildenafil is commonly used to treat pulmonary hypertension and also widely prescribed to treat erectile dysfunction. Sildenafil works by blocking enzymes that regulate the contraction of the vascular smooth muscle cells. There have been at least four cases of aortic dissection after use of medications that inhibit cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase 5, including the medication sildenafil, according to study authors. An abdominal aortic aneurysm...



Read More...