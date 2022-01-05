The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Ted Cruz Betrays America, Sides With Democrats Over January 6 — Here’s Why

To say I’m disappointed would be an understatement. As someone who has viewed Senator Ted Cruz as one of the “good guys” on Capitol Hill, hearing him say the January 6 mostly peaceful protest was a “violent terrorist attack on the Capitol” feels like the worst type of betrayal. I know why he said it and I’ll explain below, but here’s the report of what he said according to American Greatness: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) shocked many conservatives on Wednesday when he echoed the left’s overwrought January 6 messaging during a Senate Rules Committee hearing, referring to the riot as...


