There is No Such Thing as Flurona, So Stop Trying to Make It Happen

January 5, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Californians woke up to the ominous news, reported by CBSLA:BREAKING: A COVID testing site at the Getty Center has detected LA’s first case of flurona, a combination of influenza and coronavirus.Oh no. Lock it all down right now.#BREAKING: A COVID testing site at the Getty Center has detected LA's first case of flurona, a combination of influenza and coronavirus. https://t.co/POJ29MnEZD— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) January 5, 2022CBS’ terrible wording claims that there’s a new variant, a combination of COVID and influenza. Obviously that must be so much worse and DEADLY.I regret to inform LA County Public Health Director Not-a-Doctor Barbara...



Read More...