Thousands Of Cops Deployed To Quell Public Anger In China’s Locked Down Xi’an Amid Widespread Food Shortages

January 5, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Tens of thousands of police officers were deployed to China’s Xi’an where public anger has exploded among the city’s 13 million residents who were left bargaining and bartering for essential foodstuffs amid ongoing food shortages, as the city entered its 13th day of lockdown amid a wave of COVID-19 cases. As some people took to social media to appeal for assistance as their food supplies ran low, or they were unable to access medical care, others started local trading networks in residential compounds to try to meet each other’s needs through bartering. “Everything is getting bartered in Xi’an,” a resident...



