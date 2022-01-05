USPS is about to charge you more for slower mail. Here’s why.

Delivery slowdowns at the U.S. Postal Service take effect Friday, and higher prices are soon to follow. The nation’s mail service is preparing to implement core components of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s 10-year plan for the agency, a program designed to cut costs and raise new revenue to fix its many financial problems. The Postal Service has struggled for years with financial losses due to declining mail use, and the coronavirus pandemic exposed more issues within the agency as it struggled to cope with an avalanche of e-commerce purchases, worker availability problems and a disorganized processing network. DeJoy, the controversial...



