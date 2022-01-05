The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Watch: Biden Orders Parents Not To Allow Kids Near The Unvaxxed

January 5, 2022
Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

During an address from his fake CGI Oval office Tuesday, Joe Biden warned American parents that they should not let their children near unvaccinated people.

While talking about the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID, Biden suggested that parents keep their children away from the dirty unvaxxed.

“And for parents with kids too young to be vaccinated, surround your kids with people who are vaccinated,” Biden decreed.

Watch:

Given that most children are not vaccinated, presumably kids should be kept separated from each other according to Biden.

Biden also ordered parents to make sure kids “social distance in classrooms, even larger classrooms, on buses, and, uh, everything from bus drivers to buses, the actual bus,” whatever that means.

Watch:

Biden is just reading off a script. When he deviates from it in the slightest he gets totally lost, the guy doesn’t even know what year it is.

“Look, there’s a lot of reason to be hopeful in 2020,” Biden also stated.

Watch:

And, again, why is he in a fake Oval office across the road from the real Oval office? Just so more press can fit in there to shout more questions that he won’t answer?

The Reuters/Pfizer ‘fact checkers’ say he’s not in a fake Oval office though, so shut up I guess.

Tyler Durden Wed, 01/05/2022 - 14:44


