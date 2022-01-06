3 arrested in scheme to steal thousands of undelivered Amazon packages

January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Three people ran a scheme to steal thousands of undelivered Amazon packages but were busted by cops after they dumped hundreds of boxes in Oklahoma, authorities said. One man accused in what the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office called a “massive Amazon theft ring” was apparently a third-party delivery driver for the company who may have loaded extra pallets on a truck, cops said. The stolen packages were taken to a home in Luther... some still wrapped on pallets, cops said..."...stored throughout the home in almost every room and filled the storm shelter..."



Read More...