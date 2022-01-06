4 historic attacks at the U.S. Capitol

January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Historic Attacks on the Capitol Armed Resistance Unit bombing — Nov. 7, 1983 (A total of seven people said to be affiliated with the group, many who identified as Marxists or communists) Bombing in protest of U.S. military in Laos — March 1, 1971 (Leftist militants the Weather Underground claimed responsibility) Puerto Rican nationalists attack Congress — March 1, 1954 (push for nationhood for Puerto Rico and anger at U.S. colonialism spurred attacks) Three sticks of dynamite — July 2, 1915 (suspect identified as a professor at Cornell University, Frank Holt)



