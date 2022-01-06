The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

AOC Lays Wreath At Her Grave On January 6th

January 6, 2022   |   FROM: ,

BRONX, NY—United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited Woodlawn Cemetery this morning to grieve in quiet dignity at her own grave on the 1-year anniversary of her death on January 6. She was seen openly weeping and tearing her clothes by the photo crew she brought with her.

