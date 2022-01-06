Benny Hill had his theme music and now Jill Biden does too

January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

The Washington Examiner has broken what is, so far, the best story of the year: It turns out that Jill Biden has her own “walk-up” music. That is, whenever she makes an official appearance, this music is played for her, just as Hail to the Chief is played when the president appears. Someone within the Marine Corps band wrote it, although there is some dispute as to whether the White House requested such music or the Marine Corps band members spontaneously felt that Jill needed that special song. Becket Adams broke the story: The Marine Corps band was instructed last...



