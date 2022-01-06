Big 3 Ignore Boston Bomber Getting $1,400 ‘COVID Relief Payment’ After Biden Signed Stimulus

January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

The ABC, CBS and NBC evening networks ignored a damning story connecting “Boston Bomber” Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to President Joe Biden’s disastrous stimulus bill. Boston 25 News reported Jan. 5 that Tsarnaev “received a $1,400 COVID relief payment” on June 22, 2021, according to a document filed by prosecutors. The date suggests that Tsarnaev received the payment just over three months after Biden signed his gargantuan $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus March 11, which included $1,400 checks. Newsweek noted in its write-up that “Prisoners were largely eligible to receive $1,400 payments included in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that President Joe...



