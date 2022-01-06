Bond Set at $5M for Man Accused of Killing Welfare Worker Performing Child Home Check

January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Bond was set at $5 million for a man arrested and charged with the murder of an Illinois welfare worker who was stabbed to death while conducting a home visit Tuesday. Benjamin Reed, 32, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and unlawful restraint for allegedly stabbing and killing 36-year-old Diedre Silas, a state Department of Children and Family Services investigator.... ...Silas was allegedly conducting a welfare check on at least one of the children living in the home when she was attacked... ...DCFS Director Marc Smith said...Staff members decide whether to go alone, in pairs, or summon...



