Boston Marathon Bomber Ordered to Turn Over $1,400 in COVID Relief Funds

January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Boston marathon bomber Dzhokar Tsarnaev was ordered by a federal court to turn over the $1,400 in coronavirus relief funds he received, along with other money sent to him, to his victims as restitution. SNIP But so far, he has paid only $2,203, court documents reveal. Tsarnaev has $3,885.06 in his inmate account, funds that came from the COVID-19 relief check he received on June 22, 2021, as well as deposits from individuals and groups, including the Officer of Federal Defenders in New York. ​ Federal prosecutors say Tsarnaev ​has splurged on “gifts,” “support,” and “books” to his siblings —...



