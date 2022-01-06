Boston Marathon Bomber Ordered to Turn Over $1,400 in COVID Relief Funds
January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLICBoston marathon bomber Dzhokar Tsarnaev was ordered by a federal court to turn over the $1,400 in coronavirus relief funds he received, along with other money sent to him, to his victims as restitution. SNIP But so far, he has paid only $2,203, court documents reveal. Tsarnaev has $3,885.06 in his inmate account, funds that came from the COVID-19 relief check he received on June 22, 2021, as well as deposits from individuals and groups, including the Officer of Federal Defenders in New York. Federal prosecutors say Tsarnaev has splurged on “gifts,” “support,” and “books” to his siblings —...
