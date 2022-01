Brickbat: Going Medieval

January 6, 2022 | FROM: REASON

After an intruder was found on the grounds of Windsor Castle armed with a crossbow, British officials are looking to further clamp down on the weapons. It isn't clear how often crossbows are used in crimes, though newspaper reports cite one murder committed with a crossbow that happened in 2018.

