Chicago Files Labor Complaint Against City's Teachers Union

January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

The city of Chicago has reportedly filed an unfair labor practices complaint against the Chicago Teachers Union after in-school learning has been canceled for a second day due to ongoing battles over COVID-19. The report came Wednesday night from PBS Chicago WTTW reporter Matt Masterson on Twitter. Chicago school leaders canceled classes Thursday for a second consecutive day after failing to reach agreement with the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols in the nation's third-largest school district.



