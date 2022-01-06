China says it plans to finish space station by end of year, make more than 40 launches

January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) announced the anticipated completion of its space station and more crewed space missions and cargo flights this year, as well as the launch of the Space Launch System, a 332-foot rocket designed to reach the moon The Chinese space station will weigh about 66 tons after it's fully built out, significantly lighter than the ISS at 455 tons. China has said it looks forward to inviting international astronauts to its space station. In October, three Chinese astronauts with the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft docked at the station, becoming the second crew to move in.



