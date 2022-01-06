CNN Rushes to Defend Outrageous Soft-on-Crime Policies of New Manhattan DA

January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

In a New Day segment discussing the soft-on-crime policies of new Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, CNN focused on the less controversial aspects of his policies, while failing to disclose the truly outrageous ones. CNN failed to disclose that: Bragg won't seek prison sentences for crimes other than the most heinous ones, such as murder. Thus, even convicted armed robbers won't do prison time.And speaking of armed robberies, Bragg will prosecute them as mere petit larceny in many cases. Other serious crimes will similarly be prosecuted as lesser offenses.Get the rest of the story and view the video here.



