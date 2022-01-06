COVID-19: New hope rides on protein-based vaccines being developed in many countries. Here's How They Work.

January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

The European Medicines Agency has approved the Novavax coronavirus vaccine. The protein-based vaccine may be a real alternative, both for bringing forward the global vaccination campaign, and for vaccination skeptics.Many people who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 say they don't trust the technology behind mRNA vaccines, such as in BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna shots. They say they also don't trust vector-based vaccines, like the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson jabs. Many say they are instead waiting for protein-based vaccines, which have proven themselves over years as providing safe protection, for example against Hepatitis, influenza, tetanus and whooping cough. Now, the...



Read More...