Cuomo due in court virtually after DA drops fondling case

January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Andrew Cuomo will be required to appear virtually for a court session Friday as a judge considers a prosecutor’s request to dismiss a fondling case against the former New York governor. Albany County District Attorney David Soares asked Judge Holly Trexler on Tuesday to dismiss the misdemeanor complaint, just three days before Cuomo's scheduled arraignment. A defense lawyer then made a separate motion to dismiss. Trexler notified prosecution and defense lawyers Thursday that they will be required to appear virtually, along with Cuomo. Soares said he would not be able to prove former Cuomo aide Brittany Commisso’s allegation that the...



