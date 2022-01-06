Health Experts Say Omicron is a “Natural Vaccine”, No Need for Booster Jabs

January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Some scientists are warning that pushing for a fourth Covid-19 vaccine booster shot is a mistake as it will prevent people from developing any form of natural immunity.Professor Ian Jones, a virologist at the University of Reading, alluded to the fact that catching the new Omicron variant is better than getting a vaccine, as the strain functions like a “natural vaccine.” The new variant is reportedly too mild to cause any real harm other than a few sniffles and a snotty nose but generates enough antibodies needed for lasting immunity.The more jabs that people receive, the more difficult it will...



