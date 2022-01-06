How to tell if someone famous died from the vaccine

January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

This isn’t a definitive methodology, but it usually gets the right answer.Telltale signs include:Person was recently vaccinated.Company the person works for recently enforced vaccination or face job loss.The person is young with no health conditions.The cause of death is not revealed or unknown (or is cardiac arrest, bleeding in the brain, and other low-probability events that don’t fit the person’s history).The press describes the death using terms like unexpectedly, sudden death, left this world abruptly, tragic loss, unexplained death, etc.Readers are cautioned “please refrain from reporting rumors and speculative reports”The fact that the person was recently vaccinated is always omitted...



Read More...