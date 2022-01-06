Lithium batteries' big unanswered question

January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

As the world looks to electrify vehicles and store renewable power, one giant challenge looms: what will happen to all the old lithium batteries?... ...In your average battery recycling plant, battery parts are shredded down into a powder, and then that powder is either melted (pyrometallurgy) or dissolved in acid (hydrometallurgy). But Li batteries are made up of lots of different parts that could explode if they're not disassembled carefully. And even when Li batteries are broken down this way, the products aren't easy to reuse.... ...The current shortcomings in Li battery recycling isn't the only reason they are an...



Read More...