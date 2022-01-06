Liz Cheney: Pence Is a ‘Hero’ — We Look Forward to His Cooperation with January 6 Probe

January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY), the vice-chair of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot, said Thursday on NBC’s “The Today Show” that former Vice President Mike Pence was a “hero” for his role in certifying the 2020 presidential election at the January 6, 2021 joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes. Host Savannah Guthrie asked, “How does former Vice President Pence fit into this case? Are you willing to subpoena him to get his testimony? Do you think he’ll cooperate?”



