Married Idaho sheriff's deputy, 49, is charged after she 'duped former Olympic speed skater, 68, dying from MAD COW DISEASE into a romance and forced him to leave everything to her in his will'

January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

A married Idaho booking deputy has been accused of duping a former Olympic speed skater into romance and making her the beneficiary of his will, then neglecting him as he died of mad cow disease. Marina Billings, 49, allegedly wheedled her way into Olympian Boris Leikin's life despite being married, then neglected Leikin and got him to sign over his assets to her before his death in July 2021 aged 68. Billings and her husband Robert Billings, 70, have both been charged with financial exploitation and abuse in relation to Leiken's death. Cops haven't accused them of murder, but say...



