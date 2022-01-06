Mike Pompeo tells The Post how he lost 90 pounds in six months

January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

America isn’t just seeing less of Mike Pompeo because the Trump administration is no longer in the White House. We are seeing less of the former Secretary of State because there is literally less of him — 90 pounds, to be exact. The former Director of the CIA has faced a lot of challenging situations in his long career, but he hesitates to talk about his weight loss because of a nagging fear he will put all the pounds he lost back on. But, in an exclusive interview with The Post, he revealed how he did it and why.It all...



Read More...