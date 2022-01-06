NBC’s Todd: If You Think Biden’s Speech Was Partisan, Then You Believe Trump’s ‘Lies’

January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

During the network’s coverage of the first anniversary of the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, NBC anchor Chuck Todd said that people who criticized President Joe Biden’s speech believed former President Donald Trump’s “lies.” Todd said, “I think it was something that he had been avoiding. Look, what was remarkable to me about it is we went a year without him responding to this. He wanted to stay above this. And a lot of people thought this, that if you ignore some of the craziest rantings of the former president, maybe he’ll fade away. Maybe this will wear...



Read More...