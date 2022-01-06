Nicolas Cage Says He Begged His Uncle Francis Ford Coppola to Let Him Be in the Godfather Trilogy

January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Nicolas Cage has revealed he once begged director Francis Ford Coppola to let him be in the Godfather trilogy. The actor, who is Coppola’s nephew, was 25 when 1990 film The Godfather Part III was due to be shot, and told his uncle: “I really think I ought to be in your movie.” Cage, speaking as part of The Hollywood Reporter’s actors roundtable alongside other Hollywood stars, revealed: “I said, ‘I really think I ought to be in your movie, Uncle. I really think it’s a good idea if you would cast me. I think I could play this part.’...



