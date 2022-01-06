Partying passengers stuck in Mexico after airlines decline to fly them home

(CNN) — Some members of a rowdy group shown dancing, drinking and vaping maskless aboard a flight to Cancun find themselves stranded in Mexico after their return flight to Canada was scrubbed and other airlines have declined to fly them home. The group flew to Cancun from Montreal on December 30 aboard a Sunwing Airlines charter flight for a trip organized by "exclusive private group" 111 Private Club. Video of the party on board, which shows passengers dancing and drinking in the aisles, has sparked outrage in Canada....



