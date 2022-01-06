Politico guest writer argues U.S. Constitution is the enemy of democracy

January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

In the lead-up to the one-year mark of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, a Politico guest writer argued on Wednesday that the Republican Party as well as the U.S. Constitution are threatening democracy. Corey Robin, a professor of political Science at Brooklyn College and the City University of New York Graduate Center, contributed an opinion column for Politico titled "Republicans Are Moving Rapidly to Cement Minority Rule. Blame the Constitution." As the title implied, Robin suggested the Republican Party as well as the U.S. Constitution are preventing the "national majority" from acting. "Driving the initiatives of the Republicans and the...



Read More...