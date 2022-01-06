Putin's 'peacekeeping' Paras say they have the right to KILL: Russian force of 2,500 troops move into Kazakhstan saying they will use weapons if attacked by 'armed gangs' as nation descends into violent chaos

January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Dozens of demonstrators were gunned down today as the streets of Almaty were turned into a 'war zone', with protesters being accused of beheading three police officers. Burnt-out vehicles littered the city's streets, several government buildings were in ruins and bullet casings were strewn over the territory of the presidential residence, which was stormed and looted by protesters yesterday. Officials have said more than 1,000 people had been wounded so far in the clashes, with nearly 400 hospitalised and 62 in intensive care. The number of protesters killed has not been revealed, but Police said earlier they had 'eliminated' dozens...



