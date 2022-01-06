San Francisco, Oakland teachers demand districts take more COVID-19 precautions, plan sickouts

January 6, 2022

Teachers in San Francisco and nearby Oakland, California, are demanding their school districts take more COVID-19 precautions amid the surge of omicron, with some members allegedly threatening walkouts. ...More than 700 people have signed an online petition calling for a "sickout" Thursday. "Omicron breaks through vaccines and boosters and has a short incubation period. We need regular mandatory testing for all employees and students to ensure that major outbreaks do not occur, especially BEFORE we return to sites," the petition states. "Everyone in schools must be screened, and if ‘we can’t afford it,’ we shouldn’t be opening at all."... ......



