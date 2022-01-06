‘Star Trek: Picard’ Production Paused After More Than 50 Test Positive for COVID-19 (Exclusive)

January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Filming on Paramount+ drama Star Trek: Picard has been shut down since Monday following a sizable COVID-19 outbreak. Sources say more than 50 members of the large production tested positive on Monday, which was the first day of work after the Christmas break. The Patrick Stewart-led series has one of television’s biggest crews, numbering more than 450 staffers. The infections impacted multiple zones, including cast in zone A. Production on the series was immediately shut down Monday and has remained dark since. Sources say filming is expected to resume early next week, if not sooner, though details remain in limbo....



Read More...