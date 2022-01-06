Stephanie Grisham says group of ex-Trump officials to meet next week to discuss how to 'stop' him

January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Thursday that more than a dozen of her former Trump administration colleagues plan to meet next week to try and stop former President Donald Trump as he continues to "manipulate people and divide our country." "Next week, a group of former Trump staff are going to come together, administration officials are going to come together and we're going to talk about how we can formally do some things to try and stop him and also, the extremism, that that kind of violence, rhetoric that has been talked about and continues to divide...



