Still a Jan. 6 mystery: Who placed the pipe bombs the night before the Capitol attack?

January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

On the evening of Jan. 5, 2021, on a sleepy street a short distance from the the attack on the U.S. Capitol on U.S. Capitol , a mysterious figure loomed. Wearing a sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, a pair of Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow Nike logo, a backpack and gloves, the suspect walked through alleyways and equipped with what investigators say were two pipe bombs.... ...Just who the suspect is has vexed the FBI. A full year later, the agency still has not caught the person who placed the bombs nor has it released information...



Read More...