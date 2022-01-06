Taiwan should adopt a “broken nest” policy and destroy TSMC in wake of any Chinese invasion, suggests US military paper-(Destory Semi Cond. Factories)

January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Destroying the world’s major semiconductor market might be more of an invasion deterrent than actual open conflict, military paper suggests; Taiwan should adopt a ‘scorched earth policy’ and wipe out its own semiconductor foundries in the wake of any Chinese invasion as a deterrent, US military academics have suggested. First spotted by Nikkei, a paper in the US Army War College’s quarterly academic journal Parameters suggests the US and Taiwan can detour Chinese invasion of the island by creating a ‘deterrence by punishment approach via a legitimate and credible threat' to destroy the country’s own chip fabs if invaded. The...



Read More...