Texas Gov. Abbott Sues Biden Over Military Vaccine Mandate, Tells His National Guard Biden is Not Their Commander-in-Chief

January 6, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday sued Joe Biden and the Pentagon over its military vaccine mandate. Over 40% of the Texas National Guard are refusing to get the Covid On Tuesday Governor Abbott asked a federal judge to overturn Biden’s vax mandate citing his own authority as commander-in-chief as governor. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sued President Biden over the administration’s military vaccine mandate, citing the governor’s authority ‘as commander-in-chief and on Texas’s sovereignty.’ Abbott filed suit Tuesday in Texas, asking a federal judge to overturn Biden’s vaccine requirement, in a filing that repeatedly invokes Abbott’s own authority as...



Read More...