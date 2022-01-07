The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

9 Key Moments In Today’s SCOTUS Vaccine Mandate Hearing

January 7, 2022   |   Tags: ,

The United States Supreme Court began hearing oral arguments today to determine if vaccine mandates can be put in place to save billions of lives, or if we're going to be selfish and personally kill every person in America. Justices appear divided on the matter so this is a case we'll be following closely.

The post 9 Key Moments In Today's SCOTUS Vaccine Mandate Hearing appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x