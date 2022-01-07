A question for those unvaccinated against COVID-19, what are you willing to live with?

January 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

It feels like we’ve lived so many lives since March 2020, when cases spread across the United States. Yet the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday a rise of 15,000 cases since Monday. Figures show Dec. 30, 2021, had the most cases reported of any day since the pandemic's beginning. Perhaps because many of us have abandoned best safety practices while a more transmittable variant is spreading? The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Andrew Bahl reported hospital leaders painted a bleak outlook based on the spike. Individuals infected with COVID-19, as well as other ailments, are routinely being held in emergency...



Read More...