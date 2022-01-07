After Positive At-Home Test, Couple Plans Elaborate COVID Reveal Party

January 7, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–A young couple of free thinkers united in common law marriage have some incredible news to share! Their at-home COVID test revealed not one but two faint purple lines. They finally have a breakthrough case just like all their favorite celebrities! Now they need to announce it to all their friends in the coolest way possible: a COVID Reveal Party.

