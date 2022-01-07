The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

After Positive At-Home Test, Couple Plans Elaborate COVID Reveal Party

January 7, 2022   |   Tags: ,

SAN FRANCISCO–A young couple of free thinkers united in common law marriage have some incredible news to share! Their at-home COVID test revealed not one but two faint purple lines. They finally have a breakthrough case just like all their favorite celebrities! Now they need to announce it to all their friends in the coolest way possible: a COVID Reveal Party.

The post After Positive At-Home Test, Couple Plans Elaborate COVID Reveal Party appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x