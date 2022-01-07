American Oligarchy

January 7, 2022 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

To observe that the left and its cheerleading media have treated the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot as a solemn occasion would be to understate the point. For the left, the (actually) mostly peaceful demonstrations of that day, which for a small percentage of demonstrators did entail illegal trespassing of the Capitol, represented a watershed moment in the history of our "democracy." Jan. 6 was the day, the narrative goes, where "deplorable" Trumpians attempted to effectuate an "insurrection" and a "coup," seeking to "overturn" the results of the perfect and pristine 2020 presidential election. The...



Read More...