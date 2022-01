An Angry Aged President and His Incompetent Sidekick

January 7, 2022 | FROM: LIBERTY LOFT, Politics

Reading Time: 3 minutes Concord, NH — It was watching a bad double-feature matinee. I listened to the comments of Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden from Statuary Hall as they remembered the events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. I listened in embarrassment and disgust at both the message and the […]



Read More...