Biden says COVID won’t go away but ‘new normal’ will ‘be better’

January 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

President Biden said Friday that Americans will have to learn to live with COVID-19 long-term but that things will “be better” — despite CDC Director Rochelle Walensky warning that US coronavirus cases are poised to hit new record highs almost two years into the pandemic. Biden erroneously told reporters his team is in the process of acquiring “500,000” tests to fight the highly contagious Omicron variant, misstating the actual figure of 500 million.



