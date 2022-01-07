Border Patrol Rescues Freezing Illegal Immigrants Abandoned in Locked Trailer

January 7, 2022

U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed on Wednesday Border Patrol agents working in the Big Bend Sector rescued 25 illegal immigrants who were abandoned in a locked trailer in low temperatures. ... ...While the Big Bend Sector in Texas is one of the most remote sectors along the U.S.-Mexico border, it had experienced an increase in illegal activity in 2021 during the still ongoing border crisis. Compared to fiscal year 2020, fiscal year 2021 saw a 233 percent increase in unaccompanied children encounters, a 62 percent increase in family encounters, and a 365 increase in single adult encounters. ...



