Chip Delivery Times Hit Record As Shortage Worsens

January 7, 2022

Delivery times for chips jumped in December, signaling the semiconductor shortage is worsening into the new year, according to research by Susquehanna Financial Group. On average, lead times increased six days to approximately 25.8 weeks last month compared with November. This is the longest wait time since the firm began monitoring the data in 2017. As a refresher, lead time is the gap between when a semiconductor is ordered and delivered. An increase would suggest chip shortages are persisting, and declines would indicate easing. “The rate of lead time expansion has been choppy, but picked up again in December,” Susquehanna...



